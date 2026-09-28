Gurugram’s luxury market sees 117% capital growth, premiumisation reshaping nature of new supply

Luxury housing in Gurugram has long been about bigger homes, better specs, imported finishes and location in the city’s old high-end corridors. These features still influence buyer preferences, but are increasingly becoming part of a broader and evolving definition of luxury. For HNIs, entrepreneurs, senior corporate executives and global Indians, a home is increasingly being assessed not merely as an asset, but as a long-term lifestyle proposition. Privacy, wellness, sustainability, convenience, connectivity, considered planning, green spaces and curated amenities are increasingly becoming integral to the luxury proposition, alongside scale and specifications.

Soaring capital values and improved yields

This shift in preferences is strengthening the investment case. Average residential capital values in Gurugram have jumped from Rs 6,150 per sq. ft in 2019 to Rs 13,350 per sq. ft in Q2 2026, while rental yields have also improved from 3.5 per cent to 4.3 per cent during the same period, according to ANAROCK. The 117 per cent growth in capital values highlights the strength of Gurugram’s residential market, even as premiumisation is reshaping the nature of new supply. Across NCR, 27 per cent of launches in Q2 2026 were priced above Rs 2.5 crore, including 11 per cent in the Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 4 crore luxury bracket and 16 per cent in the ultra-luxury category above Rs 4 crore.

Against this backdrop, luxury is becoming less about excess and more about relevance.

Dr Gautam Kanodia, Founder, KREEVA and Kanodia Group, is of the view that Gurugram’s growth has created a far more layered luxury market, where buyers are assessing not just the home, but the larger ecosystem around it.

"Location, infrastructure, accessibility and the character of the neighbourhood are becoming integral to the decision. This is particularly relevant in emerging corridors, where improving connectivity is expanding lifestyle choices as well as long-term potential. The opportunity lies in creating luxury residences that are aspirational in their offering, yet closely aligned with the evolving way people want to live in the city,” he said.

New micro-markets of premium housing

The location equation is changing, too. Golf Course Road and Golf Course Extension Road continue to command a premium, but Dwarka Expressway, Southern Peripheral Road and New Gurugram are expanding the geography of premium housing. As connectivity and infrastructure improve, these markets are attracting buyers seeking a combination of accessibility, newer product offerings and long-term value creation.

The shift is also evident in how buyers assess the home itself. Floor area remains important, but daylight, ventilation, views, storage, home-office flexibility and layouts that can adapt to changing family needs are equally central to the decision. Privacy is following a similar trajectory. Low density, fewer residences, better spatial planning, controlled access and a clearer separation between public and private areas can offer a form of exclusivity that cannot be replicated simply by adding more square footage.

According to Rajjath Goel, Managing Director, MRG Group, luxury is becoming less performative and more personal in Gurugram.

"The most valuable luxury may no longer be simply owning more square footage, but having the right space, in the right place, designed around the way people actually want to live. Buyers are placing greater importance on how a home performs on a daily basis, from the quality of planning and construction to natural light, ventilation, open spaces and amenity design. The focus is no longer only on creating larger residences, but on delivering a better living experience through thoughtful design and robust execution. For premium developments, quality must be visible not just at launch, but throughout the homeowner’s everyday experience,” Goel said.

End-user demand is increasingly shaping the appeal of a premium residence for investors. Strong connectivity can support rental prospects, and limited supply and lower-density development can enhance exclusivity. Thoughtful planning, well-integrated amenities and superior liveability can also strengthen a property’s resale potential in an increasingly competitive market.

Developer accountability

“Today’s buyer is aspirational, but also considerably more informed and practical in evaluating a home purchase. A premium address alone is not enough; buyers want confidence in the developer, transparent practices, useful amenities, security and timely delivery. They want a proposition that justifies the investment through everyday convenience and long-term liveability. As Gurugram expands, developers that combine an elevated lifestyle with trust, value and execution discipline will be better placed to meet this demand,” Ashwani Kumar, Pyramid Infratech, concluded.

ALSO READ:

Is Gurugram becoming NCR’s ultimate housing growth engine? Here's what experts say