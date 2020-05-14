Sitharaman announces affordable rental housing complexes for migrant workers, urban poor

Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIONAL FILE

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday addressed the concerns of the migrant workers amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis in India. Announcing the second tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore package, the finance minister said that the government will launch a scheme under PMAY for migrant workers, urban poor to provide ease of living at an affordable rent.

DETAILS

- Converting government-funded housing in the cities into Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHC) under PPP mode through concessionaire

- Incentivizing manufacturing units, industries, institutions, associations to develop Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHC) on their private land and operate; and

- Incentivizing state government agencies/central government organisation on the similar lines to develop Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHC) and operate.

