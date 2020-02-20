Nirbhaya gang-rape convict Vinay Sharma hurts himself in Tihar jail cell

Image Source : PTI Nirbhaya rape convict Vinay

One of the death row convicts of 2012 Delhi gang-rape case, Vinay Sharma attempted to hurt himself by banging his head against a wall in Tihar jail cell, on February 16. The convict received minor injuries. The incident has taken place days before March 3 when all the four convicts will be hanged in the Nirbhaya gangrape case after a new death warrant was issued by a Delhi court said on Monday.

Vinay's lawyer has previously said that he was suffering from acute mental illness and hence the death sentence cannot be carried out. The court directed the Tihar jail superintendent to take appropriate care of Vinay as per law.

Nirbhaya convicts to be hanged at 6 am

The four convicts -- Vinay, Mukesh, Pawan, and Akshay -- will be executed at 6 AM in Tihar jail. The court was hearing pleas seeking fresh death warrants for the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Kumar Singh, one of the convicts, told the court that he does not want to be represented by advocate Vrinda Grover. Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana was informed that another death row convict in the case, Vinay Sharma, is on hunger strike in Tihar jail.

Another convict Pawan Gupta's counsel told the court that he wanted to move curative petition before the Supreme Court and the mercy plea against the death sentence before the President. Gupta is the only one among the four convicts who has not yet filed the curative petition -- the last legal remedy available to a person, which is decided in-chamber. He also has the option of filing a mercy plea.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu to install CCTV in buses with funds from Nirbhaya Fund