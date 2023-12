Follow us on Image Source : PTI NIA raids

NIA raids: The National Investigation Agency conducted raids over 40 locations in Karnataka and Maharashtra in an ISIS terror conspiracy case and arrested a total of 13 people from Pune, officials said on Saturday (December 9) morning.

Of the total 44 locations being raided by the NIA since this morning, the agency sleuths have searched 1 place in Karnataka, 2 in Pune, 31 in Thane Rural, 9 in Thane city and 1 in Bhayandar, they informed.

Further details are awaited.

