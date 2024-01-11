NIA raids 32 places in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab in terror-gangster case

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Terror-gangster case: In a significant move aimed at dismantling the network connecting terrorists, criminals, and drug smugglers within the country, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches at 32 locations in Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab on Thursday, according to officials.

The raids began early in the morning, and various teams from the anti-terror agency conducted searches in collaboration with state police forces.

Jhajjar and Sonipat in Haryana are being searched by the agency among other locations. The NIA team searched properties associated with members connected to the notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's organized terror-crime syndicate.

NIA attached properties

The searches took place a few days subsequent to the NIA attaching four properties owned by Lawrence Bishnoi on January 6. Among these properties, three were immovable, and one was movable. The NIA teams carried out a synchronized operation in Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh to attach these properties, acting under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of 1967.

According to the NIA, these properties were identified as 'proceeds of terrorism,' employed for planning terror conspiracies and carrying out significant criminal activities.

The properties attached include Flat-77/4, Ashrey-1, Sulabh Awas Yojana, Sector-1, Gomti Nagar Extension, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, belonging to Vikas Singh, a harborer of the terror gang in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Two other properties attached were located in village Bhishanpura, Fazilka, Punjab owned by accused Dalip Kumar, alias Bhola, alias Dalip Bishnoi. The two properties are Khewat No. 284, Ragba Tedadi (Pluralistic) 59-15 in 187/2390, Hissa (share) Baqadar, and Khewat No. 296, Ragba Tedadi (Pluralistic) 225-12 in 127/752, Hissa (share) baqadar.

A Fortuner car, registered in the name of Joginder Singh from Yamunanagar in Haryana, was seized during the operation.

According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) findings, Vikas Singh is connected to Lawrence Bishnoi and has provided shelter to terrorists, including those involved in a Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG) attack on the Punjab Police Headquarters.

Joginder Singh, identified as the father of gangster Kala Rana, a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, was facilitating the gang by allowing the use of his Fortuner car for transporting arms and ammunition, contributing to the promotion of terrorist activities.

Additionally, the property linked to Dalip Kumar was utilized as a shelter and warehouse for storing and concealing weapons, as well as harboring members of the terrorist gang.

Case against Lawrence Bishnoi

In August 2022, the NIA initiated registered a case against the organized crime syndicate led by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his associates under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P)A).

The agency's investigations uncovered the expansion of the gang's mafia-style criminal networks across various states in the country. These networks were implicated in numerous high-profile crimes, including the murders of renowned Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and religious and social leaders like Pardeep Kumar. Additionally, the gang was involved in extensive extortion activities targeting businessmen and professionals.

The NIA's findings suggest that several of these terror conspiracies were orchestrated from abroad, with involvement from countries such as Pakistan and Canada, or orchestrated by leaders of organized terror syndicates operating from prisons throughout India.

In its ongoing efforts to disrupt and dismantle these terror and mafia networks along with their support structures, the NIA has implemented various targeted strategies in recent months. This includes the attachment and seizure of properties identified as deriving from the 'proceeds of terrorism.'

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Delhi Police Special Cell nabs sharpshooter of Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Rana gang in Rohini

Also Read: Operative of Lawrance Bishnoi and Goldy Brar Gang arrested