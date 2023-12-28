Operative of Lawrance Bishnoi and Goldy Brar Gang arrested

Follow us on Image Source : X Vikramjit Singh alias Vicky

In a breakthrough, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police on Thursday arrested Vikramjit Singh alias Vicky, an operative of Lawrance Bishnoi and Goldy Brar Gang. He was tasked by the foreign-based handler to eliminate rival gang members. He was also involved into cross-border weapons and drug smuggling.

According to police, Vikramjit has a criminal history and at least 20 cases are registered against him including UAPA in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. He was one of the shooter/co-accused of deceased gangster Ankit Bhadu in the sensational murder of their Rival Jordan in a Gym at Ganganagar, Rajasthan in 2018.

One Chinese Pistol along with 8 live cartridges and a Toyota Fortuner has been recovered.

