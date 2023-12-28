Thursday, December 28, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Operative of Lawrance Bishnoi and Goldy Brar Gang arrested

Operative of Lawrance Bishnoi and Goldy Brar Gang arrested

One Chinese Pistol along with 8 live cartridges and a Toyota Fortuner has been recovered.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Amritsar Updated on: December 28, 2023 12:38 IST
Vikramjit Singh alias Vicky
Image Source : X Vikramjit Singh alias Vicky

In a breakthrough, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police on Thursday arrested Vikramjit Singh alias Vicky, an operative of Lawrance Bishnoi and Goldy Brar Gang. He was tasked by the foreign-based handler to eliminate rival gang members. He was also involved into cross-border weapons and drug smuggling.

According to police, Vikramjit has a criminal history and at least 20 cases are registered against him including UAPA in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. He was one of the shooter/co-accused of deceased gangster Ankit Bhadu in the sensational murder of their Rival Jordan in a Gym at Ganganagar, Rajasthan in 2018.

One Chinese Pistol along with 8 live cartridges and a Toyota Fortuner has been recovered.

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related India News

Latest News