Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi Police Special Cell nabs sharpshooter of Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Rana gang in Rohini

Delhi news: The special cell of Delhi Police nabbed a sharpshooter of Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Rana gang, Pradeep Singh from Delhi's Rohini area. Special Cell also recovered sophisticated weapons and live cartridges from him.

More details are awaited in this regard.