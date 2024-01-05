Delhi: AAP nominates DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal for Rajya Sabha

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal

Delhi news: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today (January 5) nominated Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal as its candidate for the January 19 (Friday) Rajya Sabha elections and renominated Sanjay Singh and ND Gupta for a second term in the Upper House of Parliament, party sources said on Friday.

The party's political affairs committee (PAC) announced the nominations.

"DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal has been nominated for the first time. The PAC has decided to continue with Sanjay Singh and ND Gupta for their respective second term as Rajya Sabha members," a source said.

Sushil Kumar Gupta:

Sushil Kumar Gupta, whose tenure will end this month as a member of the Rajya Sabha, has conveyed his aspiration to fully immerse himself in the electoral politics of Haryana where the AAP wants to fight elections later this year, the source said.

Sanjay Singh renomination:

A court here has allowed Singh, who was arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, to sign forms and documents for his Rajya Sabha renomination. Special Judge MK Nagpal passed the order on an application filed by the politician, who submitted that his present term as a member of the Rajya Sabha is expiring on January 27 and the Returning Officer has issued a notice on January 2 for conduct of the election and nominations for the same are to be submitted by January 9.

The application sought a direction to the Tihar Jail Superintendent to allow Singh to sign the documents.

