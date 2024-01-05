Delhi court allows jailed AAP leader Sanjay Singh to sign papers for Rajya Sabha re-nomination

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Jailed AAP leader Sanjay Singh.

A Delhi Court has granted permission to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh to sign documents for his Rajya Sabha re-nomination, given that his current term concludes on January 27. Ahead of the end of his current term, the jailed AAP leader has been nominated again by the party for the Upper House. To facilitate the process of obtaining a 'No Dues Certificate' from Rajya Sabha, an application was submitted in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court seeking authorisation to obtain Singh's signature on an 'Undertaking.'

Court rejects Singh's bail plea

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Singh approached the Delhi High Court seeking bail in connection with a money laundering case in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case. Earlier on December 22, his bail plea was rejected by the Rose Avenue court. The court also extended his judicial custody till January 10 when the matter was heard by Special Judge MK Nagpal.

"The Court is of prima facie view that the case against him is genuine. Evidence shows his involvement in the alleged offence of money laundering. There are reasonable grounds for believing that he is guilty of the alleged offence of money laundering," the bench stated.

RS chairman declines AAP request

Following the rejection of Singh's bail plea, the AAP had requested the Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to appoint Raghav Chadha as the party's interim leader in the Upper House. The request, however, was turned down as Rajya Sabha officials suggested some corrections in the letter sent to the Chairman for nominating Chadha as "interim leader"

With Dhankhar turning down Kejriwal's request citing rules, Singh continues to remain the leader of the AAP in the Rajya Sabha. Under The Leaders and Chief Whips of Recognised Parties and Groups in Parliament (Facilities) Act, referred to by Dhankhar in his letter to Kejriwal, there is no provision for 'interim leader'.

In the letter to Dhankhar dated December 14, Kejriwal wrote: "I would like to propose the name of Raghav Chadha as the interim party leader in the Rajya Sabha until further changes are deemed necessary. We request that this change be allowed as per the rules and procedures of the Rajya Sabha."

(With inputs from agencies)

