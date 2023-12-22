Delhi liquor scam: Court rejects bail application of AAP leader Sanjay Singh in money laundering case

Follow us on Image Source : X/ AAP's jailed MP Sanjay Singh

Delhi liquor case: A Delhi court on Friday dismissed the bail application of AAP MP Sanjay Singh in the Delhi Excise policy PMLA case. On Thursday, the Rouse Avenue court also extended his judicial custody till January 10 when the matter was heard by Special Judge MK Nagpal.

According to sources, the judge also asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to provide a copy of its fifth supplementary charge sheet and other related documents to Singh, who was arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged scam.

What did Singh's counsel say?

Earlier on Thursday, the court had adjourned its proceedings and said it would pronounce the verdict on Singh's bail application on December 22. During the arguments on Singh's bail application, his counsel had said there were contradictions in the statements of accused-turned-approver Dinesh Arora and other witnesses about paying bribes to Singh.

The ED had opposed Singh's application, asserting the probe was still underway and, if released on bail, he could hamper the investigation, tamper with evidence, and influence the witnesses.

Singh arrested on October 4

The anti-money laundering agency had arrested Singh on October 4. The ED has alleged that Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped 2021-2022 excise policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, for monetary considerations. However, Singh has rejected the claim and denied any wrongdoing.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was already arrested in February this year by the CBI in the alleged liquor policy scam. Former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain was the first AAP leader, close to Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested in a money laundering case last year. However, he is currently out on bail on medical grounds.

