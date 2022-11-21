NIA arrests wanted terrorist carrying reward of Rs 5 lakh from Delhi Airport | 10 points

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE PIC Terrorist arrested from Delhi airport

A most-wanted terrorist carrying a reward of Rs five lakh was arrested from the Delhi airport here, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) official said on Monday.

Kulwinderjit Singh alias "Khanpuria", who had been associated with terrorist outfits like the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), was arrested from the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday soon after his arrival from Bangkok. Khanpuria was involved and wanted in many terrorist cases, including a conspiracy to carry out targeted killings in Punjab.

He had been on the run since 2019, and the NIA had declared a cash reward of Rs five lakh for information leading to his arrest. The arrested terrorist was involved and wanted in many terrorist cases, including the conspiracy to carry out targeted killings in Punjab. He was also involved in a bomb blast case in Connaught Place, New Delhi and grenade attacks in other states in the nineties. Investigations have revealed that Kulwinderjit Khanpuria is the chief conspirator and mastermind behind the conspiracy for carrying out terrorist attacks in India by targeting establishments connected with Dera Sacha Sauda as well as those belonging to Police and Security in Punjab. Besides, he was also targeting senior officers of Bhakra Beas Management Board, Chandigarh, with an overall objective of creating terror in Punjab and across the country. He had also carried out reconnaissance of some of the targets. The case was initially registered as FIR no. 05/2019 dated 30.05.2019 at Police Station State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar and re-registered by NIA as RC-14/2019/NIA/DLI dated 27.06.2019. Kulwinderjit Khanpuria, along with his handlers and associates, based in India and abroad in different South-East Asian countries, had planned and conspired to commit terrorist attacks in India. Khanpuria later managed to flee from India. While he was based abroad, he first collided with Harmeet PhD, and now with wanted Pakistan based ISYF Chief Lakhbir Singh Rode to use his India-based terrorist associates for targeting the identified individuals as well as establishments. Khanpuria was declared a Proclaimed offender (PO) by the NIA Special Court, Punjab, following which, a Look Out Circular (LOCu) was issued and a Red Corner Notice was issued by Interpol against him. The NIA had also declared a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for information leading to his arrest. He was charge sheeted as absconder on 21.11.2019. Notably, four co-accused conspirators of Khanpuria had already been arrested after recovery of arms and ammunition from their possession.

