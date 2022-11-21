Varanasi: 2 wanted criminals who fled from Patna jail killed in encounter

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE PIC/ANI Criminals die during encounter with police

Uttar Pradesh police killed two brothers, both wanted criminals in Bihar, who escaped from a jail in Bihar's Patna in an encounter, officials said here on Monday.

The two were injured during the exchange of fire with an Uttar Pradesh police team which was probing the case of a sub-inspector's service pistol being looted in the Badagaon area, said Varanasi Police Commissioner A Satish Ganesh.

The duo were involved in the loot of the weapon which has been recovered from them, he added.

They were rushed to the hospital where they died during treatment, he said.

Later, they were identified as brothers -- Rajnish alias Barua and Manish -- from Bihar's Samastipur, he said, adding their brother Lallan, who was also there, managed to flee from the scene.

According to information received from the Bihar police, the three are notorious criminals and had recently fled from the Patna jail and were wanted by the police there, the officer said. A detailed probe is on in the matter.

Notably, the Bihar government under the new alliance has been facing criticism over deteriorating law and order and on the other hand, UP keeps making headlines for encounter-related incidents.

(With PTI input)

