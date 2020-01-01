Chilly start to New Year: Snowy treat in Kashmir; rain, thunderstorm in Delhi on cards

Image for representational purpose only

India is witnessing a chilly New Year with the hills of North India receiving a fresh spell of rain and snow. The national capital, which recorded the lowest maximum of the century on December 30, is predicted to get light to moderate rainfall because of the effect of an active western disturbance. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain/thundershowers with strong surface winds of 20-25 kilometers per hour. On Tuesday, isolated pockets of the higher reaches of Kashmir saw rain and snow. Today onwards, widespread rain and snow is expected over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and many parts of Uttarakhand.

IMD Weather Forecast on January 1:

Cold day conditions to severe cold day conditions very likely in few pockets over West Uttar Pradesh and in isolated pockets over Punjab.

Cold day conditions in few pockets over Bihar and in isolated pockets over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and East Uttar Pradesh.

Cold wave very likely in isolated pockets over Bihar.

Dense fog very likely in isolated pockets over Assam & Meghalaya.

Thunderstorm accompanied with hail & lightning very likely at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.

IMD Weather Forecast on January 2:

Cold day conditions to severe cold day conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand.

Thunderstorm accompanied with hail & lightning very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha and with lightning very likely at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Telangana.

Heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Chhattisgarh.

IMD Weather Forecast on January 3:

Cold day conditions to severe cold day conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand.

Thunderstorm accompanied with hail & lightning very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal & Sikkim, and Odisha and with lightning likely at isolated places over Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam.

Heavy rainfall/snow at isolated places likely over Jammu & Kashmir and heavy rain at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

