  4. Delhi wakes up to moderate fog, flight operations normal, delay in train services

Flight operations on January 1, 2020 remained normal. The minimum temperature remained around 5-degree Celsius on Wednesday morning.

New Delhi Updated on: January 01, 2020 8:47 IST
Representational image

Delhi woke up to moderate fog on the first day of 2020 as cold waves continue to keep mercury down. Flight operations on January 1 morning were also reported normal. The minimum temperature remained around 5-degree Celsius on Wednesday morning.

However, several trains continue to remain running behind schedule due to fog in other parts of northern India, adding to commuters' inconvenience.

According to India Meteorological Department, temperatures have increased by 3°C- 4°C over Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan at 5:30 hrs on Wednesday morning during the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, cold spell in the national capital and north India states is expected to continue while moderate showers are expected in the coming days.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi witnessed one of the coldest days in these winters when the mercury dropped below 3 degree Celcius at several places marking the coldest day in over 100 years.

