New traffic sign spotted by twitter, Bengaluru traffic police explains its meaning

A Bengaluru resident spotted an unusual traffic sign put up right before the Hopefarm signal and posted it on Twitter, while tagging the Bengaluru traffic police in search for some answers.

The twitter user, Aniruddha Mukherjee, posted an image which showed a traffic sign with four horizontal dots on a blank white background. Within the caption, he wrote “What traffic symbol is this? This is put up just before Hopefarm signal! #curious."

The Bengaluru Traffic Police were quick to answer to the tweeted question with an explanation. They responded, “Dear Sir, that is a Cautionary sign board which tells about a possible blind person likely on the road. Exercise caution while driving. There is a blind school at hopefarm junction where this board is placed. Regards.”

Many twitter users appreciated the effort but were quick to point out the vagueness of its representation. They drew comparisons to traffic signs which more clearly depicted a stick figure, needing the aid of a cane, pet, or person.

One user wrote, “Normally a Visually Handicapped person is shown a white cane. The sign of White Cane on Zebra Crossing could have been more appropriate.”

Meanwhile, a handful of the replies were also filled with snarky comments. One twitter user commented, “This means too many potholes ahead, and it should be placed all over Bangalore.” Another replied, “Newly laid ‘Rumblers’ or series of Potholes.”

The post sparked a few debates within the reply section, with some praising the action taken while others criticizing the sign’s design.

