New Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV New Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2024

New Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2024: New Delhi is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi. The capital city has 7 parliamentary seats. The New Delhi seat comprises ten Assembly segments including Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar, Moti Nagar, Delhi Cantt, Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi, Kasturba Nagar, Malviya Nagar, RK Puram and Greater Kailash. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are the main parties in the constituency. BJP stalwarts Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani represented the New Delhi constituency in the past. BJP's Jagmohan won the seat thrice in 1996, 1998 and 1999.

New Delhi Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 16,17,470 voters in the New Delhi constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Out of this, 8,96,293 voters were male and 7,21,153 were female voters. 24 voters belonged to the third gender. 1,485 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in New Delhi in 2019 was 1,476 (1,214 were men and 262 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the New Delhi constituency was 14,90,147. Out of this, 8,30,322 voters were male and 6,59,749 were female voters. 76 voters in this constituency belonged to the 'others' category. There were 1,650 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in New Delhi in 2014 was 884 (556 were men and 328 were women).

New Delhi 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP candidate Meenakshi Lekhi won the seat for the second time in a row with a margin of 2,56,504 votes. She was polled 5,04,206 votes with a vote share of 54.77%. She defeated Congress leader Ajay Makan who got 2,47,702 votes (26.91%). The total number of valid votes polled was 9,20,541. AAP candidate Brijesh Goyal stood third with 1,50,342 votes (16.33%).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP candidate Meenakshi Lekhi won the seat for the first time. She was polled 4,53,350 votes with a vote share of 46.73%. AAP candidate Ashish Khetan got 2,90,642 votes (29.96%) and was the runner-up. Lekhi defeated Khetan by a margin of 1,62,708 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 9,69,812. Congress candidate and sitting MP Ajay Makan came third with 1,82,893 votes (18.85%).

New Delhi Past Winners

Ajay Makan (Congress): 2009

Ajay Makan (Congress): 2004

Jagmohan Malhotra (BJP): 1999

Jagmohan Malhotra (BJP): 1998

Jagmohan Malhotra (BJP): 1996

Rajesh Khanna (Congress): 1992 bypoll

Lal Krishna Advani (BJP): 1991

Lal Krishna Advani (BJP): 1989

Krishan Chandra Pant (Congress): 1984

Atal Bihari Vajpayee (Janata Party): 1980

Atal Bihari Vajpayee (BLD): 1977

NOTA (None of the Above)

In 2019, 6,601 voters (0.72%) opted for NOTA in the New Delhi constituency. In 2014, 5,589 voters (0.58%) opted for NOTA in the New Delhi constituency.

New Delhi Voter Turnout

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was 9,20,541 or 56.91%.

In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 9,69,812 or 65.08%.

New Delhi Poll Dates

In 2019, the voting took place on May 12 in the New Delhi constituency.

In 2014, the voting was held on April 10 in New Delhi.

New Delhi Result Dates

In 2019, the result was announced on May 23.

In 2014, the result was announced on May 16.

Number of Polling Stations

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,627 polling stations in the New Delhi constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,525 polling stations in the New Delhi constituency.