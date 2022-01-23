Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Subhas Chandra Bose birth anniversary: What is 'Parakram Diwas' and why it is celebrated, significance

India is celebrating 125th Birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on January 23 (today). Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary is also marked as "Parakram Diwas" (Courage Day), Modi government had announced in 2021.

What is Parakram Divas and why is it celebrated today?

In order to honour and remember Netaji's indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation, the government decided to celebrate his birthday on the 23rd day of January every year as Parakram Diwas to inspire people of this country, especially the youth, to act with fortitude in the face of adversity as Netaji did, and to infuse in them a spirit of patriotic favour. However, Trinamool Congress had announced to celebrate Bose's birth anniversary as 'Desh Nayak Diwas'.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was born in Cuttack (present-day Odisha) on 23rd January to Janakinath Bose and Prabhavati Dutt. Bose, affectionately called as Netaji, was one of the most prominent leaders of Indian freedom struggle. He founded Indian National Army (Azad Hind Fauj) to overthrow British Empire from India and came to acquire legendary status among Indian masses. Bose was an active part of the youth wing of Indian National Congress . He was also the President of the Indian National Congress from 1938 to 1939. He attempted to get rid of British rule in India during World War ll.

After a fallout with top leaders in Congress, Netaji used to give inspirational addresses on Free India Radio which he set up with the help of the Germans. Bose travelled to Nazi Germany, the Soviet Union and Imperial Germany when the Second World War broke out in order to find a way through which he could free India from British rule.

Netaji's demise still remains a mystery. Government records suggest that he died due to third-degree burns he sustained during a plane crash in Taiwan. Notably, it is widely believed that Bose died in an air crash on August 18, 1945 in Taiwan. But a section of people believe that he survived the crash and went into hiding to escape the British. The mystery surrounding his death often made headlines in the past. From Faizabad to Chhattisgarh to Ayodhya, there were rumours all over the nation that Netaji is still alive as a disguised sadhu, popular as "Gumnami Baba." However, the government refuted the claims back then.

