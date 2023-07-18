'NDA will get over 50 per cent vote share in 2024 Lok Sabha elections': PM Modi to allies

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the NDA meeting in New Delhi.

NDA meeting: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed the NDA allies at the key meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday, said that in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, their alliance will get over 50 per cent vote share.

"NDA's vote share was 38 per cent in 2014 and 45 per cent in 2019. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, NDA's vote share will be above 50 per cent because of its allies who are working hard," said PM Modi.

Addressing the allies, PM Modi said, "I can tell you with full confidence that NDA will come to power in 2024 as people know its chemistry and history."

"You all know mood of nation is in NDA's favour, global powers also believe people's mandate is for our alliance," the Prime Minister said.

Further speaking at the meeting, PM Modi said, "NDA not a coalition of compulsions but a symbol of contributions... its ideology puts national security, progress, empowerment of people first."

