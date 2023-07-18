NDA not symbol of compulsion but contribution: PM Modi targets Congress' INDIA

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi attacks Congress on its alliance

NDA meeting: Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted Congress while addressing the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) meeting in Delhi on Tuesday. The Prime Minister said Congress used to form alliances to establish governments.

"A collision formed with negative approaches cannot work. Congress used its alliances for establishing governments," he claimed.

On the other hand, the NDA was forged in 1998 not just for power but to empower the county, said PM Modi.

We never used the alliance to create roadblocks or destabilise any government, he added.

To us, an alliance is not on 'majburi' (compulsion) but 'majbuti' (solid), the PM said.

"Hamare liye gathbandhan majboori nahi majbooti ka madhyam hai. NDA is not the symbol of coalition and compulsion but the symbol of coalition and contribution. In NDA, no party is small or big. We all are walking together towards the same goal," the PM said.

PM Modi termed NDA - N=New India, D=Development, A=Aspiration.

"NDA is committed to the people of the country. Its ideology is nation first, security of nation first, progress first, empowerment of people first," he asserted.

"Another coincidence is associated with this journey of 25 years of NDA. This is the time when our country is taking big steps to achieve a big goal in the coming 25 years. This goal is of a developed India, of a self-reliant India," the PM said.

BJP-led NDA held a counter meeting in Delhi on a day when Congress-headed Opposition leaders gathering took place in Bengaluru. It was seen as show of strength of BJP's camp ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024. BJP president JP Nadda confirmed that 38 parties participated in today's meeting. Nadda slammed the opposition leaders' unity efforts as a "selfish" exercise to protect themselves from action in cases of corruption of over Rs 20 lakh crore.

