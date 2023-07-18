Tuesday, July 18, 2023
     
Watch video: Chirag Paswan touches PM Modi's feet, takes his blessings at NDA meeting in Delhi

As all the leaders had assembled moments before the meeting at 'The Ashoka Hotel' in Delhi, Chirag Paswan touched PM Modi's feet and hugged him, in the presence of other NDA leaders.

Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: July 18, 2023 19:25 IST
NDA Meeting: Chirag Paswan, the National President of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Lok Sabha MP, on Tuesday took the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the key National Democratic Alliance meeting in Delhi.

As all the leaders had assembled moments before the meeting at 'The Ashoka Hotel' in Delhi, Chirag Paswan touched PM Modi's feet and hugged him, in the presence of other NDA leaders. 

The Prime Minister also give his blessings to the youth leader. Chirag Paswan later tweeted the video of this brief interaction with PM Modi.   

Chirag Paswan after a meeting with Amit Shah and JP Nadda on Monday confirmed that he will be joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

