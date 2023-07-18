'INDIA will win, our country will win and BJP will lose': Opposition challenges PM Modi | Who said what

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi with Nitish Kumar

Opposition joint meet: Blowing the bugle for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, as many as 26 parties on Tuesday announced the name of the united Opposition - INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance). The alliance later held a joint presser where various announcements were made including that the next meet will be held in Mumbai and a war room would be set up in New Delhi.

26 opposition parties in joint declaration also asserted, "We pledge to present to nation an alternative political, social and economic agenda. We have come together to defeat hatred, violence against minorities, women, Dalits, Adivasis, Kashmiri Pandits."

Top quotes:

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge: Leaders of 26 parties agreed on a new name for our alliance, INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance). We'll fight 2024 Lok Sabha elections unitedly and succeed. On NDA meeting of 38 parties he said, "Modi trying to join all 'tukde' (factions) now." Seat-sharing to be mutually discussed by all leaders, coordination committee members. Convenor, members of coordination panel to be decided in next meet in Mumbai on who will be face of oppn alliance.

Leaders of 26 parties agreed on a new name for our alliance, INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance). We'll fight 2024 Lok Sabha elections unitedly and succeed. On NDA meeting of 38 parties he said, "Modi trying to join all 'tukde' (factions) now." Seat-sharing to be mutually discussed by all leaders, coordination committee members. Convenor, members of coordination panel to be decided in next meet in Mumbai on who will be face of oppn alliance. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee: It (Opposition meet) was constructive and fruitful; real challenge starts today. Only job the regime at Centre does today is to buy and sell governments. I want to ask BJP and NDA, can they challenge INDIA. INDIA will win, our country will win and BJP will lose.

It (Opposition meet) was constructive and fruitful; real challenge starts today. Only job the regime at Centre does today is to buy and sell governments. I want to ask BJP and NDA, can they challenge INDIA. INDIA will win, our country will win and BJP will lose. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: PM Modi got an opportunity to do a lot for country in 9 years, but no development happened.

PM Modi got an opportunity to do a lot for country in 9 years, but no development happened. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi: Idea of India being attacked by ideology of BJP; country's wealth being handed over to a few businessmen. 'INDIA' name for opposition alliance symbolises our determination to defend idea of India

Idea of India being attacked by ideology of BJP; country's wealth being handed over to a few businessmen. 'INDIA' name for opposition alliance symbolises our determination to defend idea of India Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray: Entire country is our family and we are fighting for it.

Latest India News