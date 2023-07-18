Opposition meeting in Bengaluru LIVE: Sharad Pawar to attend as leaders set to meet on 2nd day today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The Opposition parties' meeting in Bengaluru

Opposition meeting in Bengaluru LIVE Updates: The top leaders of 26 Opposition parties are set to begin the second day of their crucial deliberations today to chalk out a joint programme aimed at defeating the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The meeting is scheduled to start at 11 am in Bengaluru. NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar, who skipped the meeting the first day, is likely to participate today. During the meeting, they are also likely to announce two sub-committees – one for finalising the common minimum programme along with communication points and the other for chalking out a joint opposition programme of events, rallies and conventions. On the first day of meeting on July 17, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, chief ministers M K Stalin, Nitish Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren and RJD chief Lalu Prasad were among those who attended the dinner meeting where the agenda for the formal talks starting Tuesday morning was finalised.

