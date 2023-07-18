Tuesday, July 18, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Opposition meeting in Bengaluru LIVE: Sharad Pawar to attend as leaders set to meet on 2nd day today
Live now

Opposition meeting in Bengaluru LIVE: Sharad Pawar to attend as leaders set to meet on 2nd day today

Opposition meeting in Bengaluru LIVE Updates: The meeting is scheduled to start at 11 am. During the meeting, the Opposition is also likely to announce two sub-committees.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk Bengaluru Updated on: July 18, 2023 9:55 IST
Opposition meeting
Image Source : PTI The Opposition parties' meeting in Bengaluru

Opposition meeting in Bengaluru LIVE Updates: The top leaders of 26 Opposition parties are set to begin the second day of their crucial deliberations today to chalk out a joint programme aimed at defeating the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The meeting is scheduled to start at 11 am in Bengaluru. NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar, who skipped the meeting the first day, is likely to participate today. During the meeting, they are also likely to announce two sub-committees – one for finalising the common minimum programme along with communication points and the other for chalking out a joint opposition programme of events, rallies and conventions. On the first day of meeting on July 17, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, chief ministers M K Stalin, Nitish Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren and RJD chief Lalu Prasad were among those who attended the dinner meeting where the agenda for the formal talks starting Tuesday morning was finalised.

Latest India News

Live updates :Opposition meeting in Bengaluru

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jul 18, 2023 9:55 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Meeting would be 'game changer' for Indian political scenario: Opposition

    The Congress and other parties asserted that their meeting is setting the narrative and would be a "game changer" for the Indian political scenario. Taking s swipe at the BJP, they said those who used to talk of defeating the opposition parties alone are now making attempts to breathe new life into the NDA.

  • Jul 18, 2023 9:51 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    List of parties likely to attend today's meeting

    Parties likely to attend Opposition's meeting today: 

    • Indian National Congress (INC)
    • Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)
    • Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)
    • Samajwadi Party (SP)
    • Trinamool Congress (AITC)
    • Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)
    • Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)
    • Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD)
    • Communist Party of India (Marxist)
    • Janata Dal United (JDU)
    • Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)
    • Shiv Sena (UBT) 
    • Communist Party of India (CPI)
    • All India Forward Bloc (AIFB)
    • Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI-ML)
    • Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP)
    • Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK)
    • Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC)
    • Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP)
    • Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)
    • Kerala Congress (Joseph) 
    • Kerala Congress (Mani) 
    • Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK)
    • Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi (KMDK)
    • Apna Dal (K) 
    • Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK)
  • Jul 18, 2023 9:49 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    What are agendas of meeting? Check here

    These are likely to be the agendas of the meeting.:

    • Drafting of 'Common Minimum Program' for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections and formation of a committee for the alliance
    • Addressing the differences between parties in view of the conferences, rallies of different parties
    • Discussion on the matter of seat sharing on the basis of states
    • The matter of EVM is to be discussed to provide suggestions to the Election Commission
    • Discussion on giving a new name to the united front 
    • Discussion on setting up an office for the united alliance 
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News