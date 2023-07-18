Fight for 2024 is between 'NDA and INDIA': Rahul Gandhi on Oppn's alliance

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Opposition meeting: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the fight for 2024 Lok Sabha elections is between NDA and INDIA. Rahul was making a statement during a presser after the Opposition parties meeting in Bengaluru. The united Opposition has announced a new name for its alliance which is INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance).

"...Fight is between NDA and 'INDIA'" said Rahul Gandhi while making a statement at the Opposition's alliance.

"This fight is not between the BJP and opposition. The country's voice is being muzzled, this is the fight for that. That's why we came up with this name - Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance - means INDIA," Rahul Gandhi said.

On Seat-sharing issue, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said "it will be mutually discussed by all leaders, coordination committee members."

In a joint declaration, Kharge said, "We pledge to present to nation an alternative political, social and economic agenda."

Speaking about the meeting, Mamata Banerjee said, "Constructive and fruitful meeting."

"26 parties have united to save the country," said Kejriwal while making a statement on the Opposition's alliance.

