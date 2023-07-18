INDIA, Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance of Opposition parties, to take on Modi-led NDA in 2024

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Opposition likely to name their coalition- 'INDIA' - Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance

On day-2 of the Opposition parties meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday, 26 parties decided to name their coalition 'INDIA' (Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance).

Opposition parties gathered in Bengaluru to discuss a united strategy to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Attacks on BJP

Opposition leaders on Tuesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying the Modi government is a danger to the unity of the county. They claimed their meeting in Bengaluru aimed at saving the country, democracy and the Constitution. They alleged the country's democracy was being "played with" under the BJP government and there was a need to protect the "idea of India". Deliberations at the opposition unity meeting underway in Bengaluru aim at giving the grouping of 26 parties a name, structure and common agenda to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

What Mamata said

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the meeting has been constructive and Its outcome will be good for the country.

Arvind Kejriwal's take

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi got a chance to rule the country for 10 years and has made a complete mess of almost every sector.

"He has fuelled hatred amongst the people, the economy is in shambles, inflation is at its peak, and there is unemployment in all sectors. It is time for the people of India to get rid of him, so all the like-minded parties are coming together," AAP national convenor said.

What Lalu Prasad Yadav said

Former Bihar CM and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said the Opposition has to save the country and democracy and protect the poor, youths, farmers, and minorities. Everything is being crushed under Narendra Modi's rule, he claimed.

Left leader Yechury targets Modi govt

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said the country is under tremendous multi-dimensional assault. The country has to be saved to make a change for the better, he asserted.

JMM's Hemant Soren's take

JMM leader and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said today's meeting is "very important" considering the situation created in the country by the BJP government.

Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said two-thirds of the country's population is against the BJP.

