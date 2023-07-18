Tuesday, July 18, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. NDA meet shortly in Delhi, new entrant Ajit Pawar in attendance | LIVE
Live now

NDA meet shortly in Delhi, new entrant Ajit Pawar in attendance | LIVE

NDA Meet LIVE UPDATES: BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is set to hold its big meeting to take on the united Opposition's new alliance INDIA (Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: July 18, 2023 16:47 IST
PM Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Home
Image Source : PTI PM Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah among other key leaders during a meeting in New Delhi.

NDA Meet LIVE UPDATES: BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is set to hold its big meeting to take on the united Opposition's new alliance INDIA (Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. BJP President JP Nadda has confirmed that 38 parties have confirmed to participate in the meeting today. Nadda slammed the opposition leaders' unity efforts as a "selfish" exercise to protect themselves from action in cases of corruption of over Rs 20 lakh crore. Meanwhile, Opposition parties who are holding a 'United We Stand' meeting in Bengaluru in a bid to take on the NDA in 2024 announced 'INDIA' as new name for their alliance.

Latest India News

Live updates :NDA MEET ON 2024 ELECTIONS

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jul 18, 2023 4:47 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Will contest Lok Sabha polls from Hajipur, says Chirag Paswan, ahead of NDA meeting

    Ahead of the NDA meeting, LJP leader Chirag Paswan said that he will contest Lok Sabha polls from Hajipur seat in Bihar.

     

  • Jul 18, 2023 4:20 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Sanjay Nishad, Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister and Nishad Party founder arrives in Delhi for NDA meeting

    Sanjay Nishad, Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister and Nishad Party founder, arrives at 'The Ashok Hotel' for the NDA meeting.

  • Jul 18, 2023 4:19 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami arrives in Delhi

    AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami arrives in Delhi to attend the NDA meeting scheduled to be held today evening.

     

  • Jul 18, 2023 4:19 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Union ministers, key leaders meet at Rajnath's residence ahead of NDA meeting

    Ahead of the meeting, senior BJP leaders met at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Various issues regarding the upcoming session of Parliament were discussed. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi and Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw and other leaders were present in the meeting. 

     

  • Jul 18, 2023 4:15 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, other NCP leaders (Ajit faction) arrive in Delhi

    Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel, NCP leader (Ajit Pawar faction) arrive in Delhi to attend the NDA meeting.

  • Jul 18, 2023 4:11 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Oppn still has not been able to decide its leader, this is a win for PM Modi, says Eknath Shinde

    Maharashtra CM & Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde arrives in Delhi to take part in the meeting of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

    "Opposition still has not been able to decide its leader, this is a win for Modi ji. Their agenda is only to level allegations at PM Modi, but this will only strengthen NDA which will lead to breaking all records in 2024," he said.

     

  • Jul 18, 2023 4:05 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Big NDA meeting to take on Oppn's alliance today

    Ahead of the key NDA meeting, BJP chief JP Nadda said that their alliance is underpinned by the ideology of national interest and people's welfare by taking along all sections of society, as he hit out at the opposition parties as a coalition which has neither leader nor any intent or policy or the strength to take a decision.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News