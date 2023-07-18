NDA meet shortly in Delhi, new entrant Ajit Pawar in attendance | LIVE

NDA Meet LIVE UPDATES: BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is set to hold its big meeting to take on the united Opposition's new alliance INDIA (Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. BJP President JP Nadda has confirmed that 38 parties have confirmed to participate in the meeting today. Nadda slammed the opposition leaders' unity efforts as a "selfish" exercise to protect themselves from action in cases of corruption of over Rs 20 lakh crore. Meanwhile, Opposition parties who are holding a 'United We Stand' meeting in Bengaluru in a bid to take on the NDA in 2024 announced 'INDIA' as new name for their alliance.