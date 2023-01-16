NC leader Mustafa Kamal alleges Modi govt planned Uri, Pulwama attacks wherein 59 Indian soldiers killed

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI/TWITTER NC leader Sheikh Mustaffa Kamal

NC leader questions govt: In a major development, a top National Conference (NC) leader has again raised grave questions on the "intention of the Modi government behind the "tailored" Uri and the Pulwama attack".

NC's Additional General Secretary Sheikh Mustafa Kamal on Monday alleged that both attacks were well-planned by the Central government. Mustafa alleged that none of the soldiers' bodies or images was found following the brutal attacks.

The attack was carried out months before the general elections

Notably, on September 2016, at least four Jaish-e-Mohammed insurgents from Pakistan carried out a brutal attack against an Indian Army brigade headquarters near the town of Uri.

According to the data given by the government, at least 19 Indian soldiers were killed in the attack, and 19–30 others were injured. While, in February 2019, at least 44 CRPF personnel lost their lives and several others were injured after an explosives-laden vehicle rammed into a bus of the convoy at Awantipora.

"Those killed in the attack belonged to the SC community"

It is worth mentioning that the attack was carried out nearly two months before the general elections. Meanwhile, while speaking to the news agency ANI, the senior NC leader alleged that those who were killed in the attack belonged to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community.

Also, he emphasised that the spot where the terror group attacked the Indian soldiers was a safe place as there were no villages, forests and other areas where the terrorist could hide.

"Almost clear that it was planned by the Government of India. We didn't see their photos or bodies...Until it's clear as to who's the killer, all fingers point toward agencies of Govt of India..." he said.

What happened on 14 February 2019?

However, while addressing a press conference following the deadly attack, the then Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman explained that 2,500 soldiers were returning in at least 70 vehicles. According to Sitharaman, many of the soldiers were returning from leave to rejoin duty in the Valley. However, the convoy was targeted by a vehicle driven by a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist identified as Aadil Ahmad Dar. As per the defence ministry, 80 kilograms of high-grade RDX explosive was used in the suicide attack.

The Ministry had also released the names of the soldiers martyred in the attack:

1. Naseer Ahmad (Jammu and Kashmir)

2. Jaimal Singh (Punjab)

3. Tilak Raj (Himachal Pradesh)

4. Rohitash Lamba (Rajasthan)

5. Vijay Soreng (Jharkhand)

6. Vasantha Kumar VV (Kerala)

7. Subramaniam G (Tamil Nadu)

8. Manoja Kumar Behera (Odisha)

9. GD Guru H (Karnataka)

10. Narayan Lal Gurjar (Rajasthan)

11. Mahesh Kumar (Uttar Pradesh)

12. Hemraj Meena (Rajasthan)

13. PK Sahoo (Odisha)

14. Sanjay Rajput (Maharashtra)

15. Koushal Kumar Rawat (Uttar Pradesh)

16. Pradeep Singh (Uttar Pradesh)

17. Shyam Babu (Uttar Pradesh)

18. Ajit Kumar Azad (Uttar Pradesh)

18. Maninder Singh Attri (Punjab)

19. Bablu Santra (West Bengal)

20. Ashvni Kumar Kaochi (Madhya Pradesh)

21. Nitin Shivaji Rathod (Maharashtra)

22. Bhagirath Singh (Rajasthan)

23. Virendra Singh (Uttarakhand)

24. Awadhesh Kumar Yadav (Uttar Pradesh)

25. Ratan Kumar Thakur (Bihar)

26. Sanjay Kumar Sinha (Bihar)

27. Jeet Ram (Rajasthan)

28. Mohan Lal (Uttarakhand)

29. Pradeep Kumar (Uttar Pradesh)

30.. Ram Vakeel (Uttar Pradesh)

31.. Pankaj Kumar Tripathi (Uttar Pradesh)

32. Ramesh Yadav (Uttar Pradesh)

33. Sukhjinder Singh (Punjab)

34. Kulwinder Singh (Punjab)

35. Amit Kumar (Uttar Pradesh)

36. Vijay Kr. Mourya (Uttar Pradesh)

37. C. Sivachandran (Tamil Nadu)

38. Sudip Biswas (West Bengal)

39. Maninder Singh Attri (Punjab)

40. Maneswar Bsumatari (Assam)

(With inputs from agencies)

Also Read: Dismantle ecosystem that aids, abets terror campaigns: Amit Shah in the high-level meet on J&K

Latest India News