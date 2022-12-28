Dismantle ecosystem that aids, abets, sustains terror campaigns: Amit Shah in high-level meet on J&K

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Amit Shah high-level meeting on J&K: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who held a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, called for dismantling the ecosystem that aids, abets, and sustains terrorist-separatist campaigns.

"A terror ecosystem comprising elements that aid, abet and sustain the terrorist-separatist campaigns to the detriment of the well-being of the common man requires to be dismantled," Amit Shah said during the high-level meeting.

The Home Minister reviewed the functioning of the security grid and various aspects related to security and gave necessary directions to follow the policy of zero tolerance against terrorism, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed.

Amit Shah also reviewed the various percentental works being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir and emphasized on timely completion of projects, it said.

Shah directed the officials to strive their best to achieve 100 per cent saturation of the beneficiaries under various schemes and ensure the benefits of development reaches every section of the society, MHA said.

