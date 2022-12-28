Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Jammu and Kashmir: Three terrorists killed in Sidhra encounter; search operation underway.

Sidhra encounter update: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Sidhra area of Jammu today morning, police said.

At least three terrorists have been killed in the encounter on Wednesday (December 28). The gunfight erupted around 7:30 am and reinforcements have been rushed to the area to neutralise the terrorists, police added.

What Jammu ADGP said :

Confirming the incident, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh said two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area.

"We noticed unusual movement of a truck and followed it. Truck was stopped at Sidhra in Jammu where driver managed to flee. When the truck was searched terrorists hiding inside, fired on the personnel. Retaliatory firing was done," said ADGP Mukesh Singh.

Further details are awaited in this regard.

Previous terror incidents:

Earlier on Monday, an over-ground worker of terrorists was arrested from the subdivision Mendhar in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch in a joint search operation by police and the Indian Army on Sunday, according to officials.The police recovered one pistol along with some ammunition from his possession.

The police said that the arrested terrorist associate was a resident of Salwa and identified as Tayab Khan who was asked to stop by the security forces while he was coming from a forest area. On December 25, terrorists opened fire targeting a civilian in Shopian.

The incident took place at Heerpora area of Shopian. Senior police officers rushed to the spot on receiving the information.According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, preliminary investigation has revealed that the terrorists had fired on a civilian, identified as Waseem Ahmad Wani, a resident of Burihalan Heerpora area of Shopian in South Kashmir.

