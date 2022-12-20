Jammu And Kashmir: 3 LeT terrorists killed in Shopian encounter; search operation on

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO)/REPRESENTATIVE PIC A search operation is underway to nab more terrorists.

Three Lashkar-e-Toiba militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

A police official said security forces had launched a cordon and search operation at Munjh Marg in Zainapora area of Shopian following information about the presence of militants there.

The search operation later turned into an encounter, he said.“Three terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT killed. Identification being ascertained. Further details shall follow, said Kashmir Zone Police.

Among 3 neutralised local terrorists, 2 identified as Lateef Lone of Shopian - involved in the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit Purana Krishna Bhat and Umer Nazir of Anantnag involved in the killing of Till Bahadur Thapa of Nepal and 1 AK 47 rifle and 2 pistols recovered, said ADGP Kashmir.

