1,500 Navy personnel at INS Hansa form human chain to thank corona warriors | Watch

Image Source : ANI SCREENGRAB 1,500 Indian Navy personnel at INS Hansa, Goa express their appreciation by forming a Human Chain and thank the corona warriors in their unwavering commitment in India Fights Corona.

Honouring corona warriors as the country fight COVID-19 outbreak, 1,500 Indian Navy personnel at INS Hansa, Goa expressed their appreciation by forming a human Chain, thanking the warriors in their unwavering commitment. Not only navy personnel, but Indian armed forces flypast over various cities in the country, showered flower petals using jets, choppers on hospital, war memorial, place of national importance saluting corona fighters in their intengible committment to serve the nation. across the nation.

#WATCH 1500 Indian Navy personnel at INS Hansa, Goa express their appreciation by forming a Human Chain and thank the Corona Warriors in their unwavering commitment in #IndiaFightsCorona

(Source: Indian Navy) pic.twitter.com/h3w6ebL8C3 — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

Navy personnel at INS Jalashwa in the Bay of Bengal aslo lauded corona warriors including doctors, nurses, other health workers, sanitation staff and police personnel fighting against the COVID19 pandemic.

INS Jalashwa in the Bay of Bengal saluting the #CoronaWarriors including doctors, nurses, other health workers, sanitation staff and police personnel fighting against the COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/OslZSCuATS — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

Indian Naval Ship Jalashwa is also one of the warships being readied for the evacuation of Indian citizens from Gulf countries.

Meanwhile, a helicopter of the Indian Navy also showered petals on two medical facilities in Goa on Sunday as a mark of respect for the dedication and commitment of health workers in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said the Navy's gesture would boost the morale of the health staff.

The helicopter dropped flower petals on the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) building at Bambolim near here in North Goa district, and the specially-designated COVID-19 hospital at Margao in South Goa district.

Rane, who was present in a open area next to the GMCH building along with health workers when the helicopter showered petals, appreciated the "heartening gesture" and said it was an emotional and encouraging step.

"We salute our prime minister Shri @narendramodi ji for this heartwarming gesture of felicitating the frontline workers in our fight against #COVID19," Rane later tweeted.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Indian Armed forces salute corona warriors; flypasts, ceremonial bands and more | Watch

ALSO READ | CRPF headquarter in Delhi sealed after staff tests coronavirus positive

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage