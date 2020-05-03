Watch: Armed forces flypast to salute corona warriors

Image Source : IAF TWITTER IAF, Navy choppers fly past today to show solidarity towards corona warriors.

Armed Forces on Sunday in a gratitude show performed fly pasts over various cities across the nation to salute corona warriors who are risking their lives amid COVID-19 fight in the country. During the fly pasts, IAF jets, Navy choppers are showering flower petals over hospitals, war memorial, places of nation importance across the nation. The first one to perform the aerial parade was Indian Air Force jets who flew over Srinagar's Dal Lake to pay tribute to medical professionals and all other frontline workers.

#WATCH Indian Air Force's flypast over Srinagar's Dal Lake to pay tribute to medical professionals and all other frontline workers. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/enk7mwznJc — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

Meanwhile, two IAF C-130J Super Hercules special operations transport aircraft flew over Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh. The aircraft took off from Srinagar, J&K and will fly all the way to Trivandrum in Kerala to show gratitude towards COVID-19 warriors.

#WATCH Two IAF C-130J Super Hercules special operations transport aircraft fly over Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh. The aircraft took off from Srinagar,J&K and will fly all the way to Trivandrum in Kerala to show gratitude towards COVID-19 warriors. pic.twitter.com/iFGSrbFGq0 — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, alongside all the three service heads, announced on Friday the "gesture of special gratitude" will consist of the Air Force conducting flypasts across the length and breadth of the country. Another "gesture of special gratitude" will be helicopters showering petals on hospitals and Army bands playing outside medical buildings in most districts, General Rawat said.

The first show of gratitude to health workers was when Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested people to clap for them from their balconies. Then came a show of solidarity with turning off lights and lighting candles. The latest gesture by the armed forces is the third massive display of gratitude to health workers.

