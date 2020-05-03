Coronavirus cases in India near 40,000-mark; 1,301 deaths. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP A man walks near a defunct disinfecting tunnel outside a wholesale market during a nationwide lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus.

India coronavirus positive cases are nearing 40,000-mark as total confirmed patients in the country are now at 39,980 including 1,301 deaths while 10,633 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Sunday. Today is the last day of nation-wide lockdown phase 2 as from May 4, the country will enter another extended phase of lockdown i.e lockdown 3.0. The third phase of lockdown will be for two weeks starting Monday and end on May 17.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday in a guideline extended the lockdown period as coronavirus cases in the country continue to surface with an average of 1,000-1,500 cases per day. While the lockdown has been extended, PM Modi on Saturday hold meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the economic stimulus package for the industries, businesses as they have been hit hard by coronavirus outbreak.

The meetings involving Shah, Sitharaman and other officials of the key economic ministries are taking place for the last few days and the idea is to get inputs on the impact of the current lockdown on different segments of the economy and identify immediate measures that may be required as a relief and revival strategy, sources privy to the developments said.

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured Death Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 16 0 Andhra Pradesh 1525 441 33 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 Assam 43 32 1 Bihar 481 107 4 Chandigarh 88 17 0 Chhattisgarh 43 36 0 Delhi 4122 1256 64 Goa 7 7 0 Gujarat 5054 896 262 Haryana 360 227 4 Himachal Pradesh 40 33 1 Jammu and Kashmir 666 254 8 Jharkhand 115 22 3 Karnataka 601 271 25 Kerala 499 400 4 Ladakh 22 17 0 Madhya Pradesh 2846 624 151 Maharashtra 12296 2000 521 Manipur 2 2 0 Meghalaya 12 0 1 Mizoram 1 0 0 Odisha 157 56 1 Puducherry 8 5 0 Punjab 772 112 20 Rajasthan 2770 1121 65 Tamil Nadu 2757 1341 29 Telengana 1063 458 28 Tripura 4 2 0 Uttarakhand 59 39 0 Uttar Pradesh 2487 689 43 West Bengal 922 151 33 Total number of confirmed cases in India 39980* 10633 1301

