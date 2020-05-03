Coronavirus cases in India near 40,000-mark; 1,301 deaths. Check state-wise list

India coronavirus positive cases are nearing 40,000-mark as total confirmed patients in the country are now at 39,980 including 1,301 deaths while 10,633 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Sunday. Today is the last day of nation-wide lockdown phase 2 as from May 4, the country will enter another extended phase of lockdown i.e lockdown 3.0. The third phase of lockdown will be for two weeks starting Monday and end on May 17.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday in a guideline extended the lockdown period as coronavirus cases in the country continue to surface with an average of 1,000-1,500 cases per day. While the lockdown has been extended, PM Modi on Saturday hold meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the economic stimulus package for the industries, businesses as they have been hit hard by coronavirus outbreak.
The meetings involving Shah, Sitharaman and other officials of the key economic ministries are taking place for the last few days and the idea is to get inputs on the impact of the current lockdown on different segments of the economy and identify immediate measures that may be required as a relief and revival strategy, sources privy to the developments said.
A look at what will remain open, close when the nation entres lockdown 3.0.
State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)
|Cured
|Death
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|16
|0
|Andhra Pradesh
|1525
|441
|33
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|Assam
|43
|32
|1
|Bihar
|481
|107
|4
|Chandigarh
|88
|17
|0
|Chhattisgarh
|43
|36
|0
|Delhi
|4122
|1256
|64
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|Gujarat
|5054
|896
|262
|Haryana
|360
|227
|4
|Himachal Pradesh
|40
|33
|1
|Jammu and Kashmir
|666
|254
|8
|Jharkhand
|115
|22
|3
|Karnataka
|601
|271
|25
|Kerala
|499
|400
|4
|Ladakh
|22
|17
|0
|Madhya Pradesh
|2846
|624
|151
|Maharashtra
|12296
|2000
|521
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|Meghalaya
|12
|0
|1
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|Odisha
|157
|56
|1
|Puducherry
|8
|5
|0
|Punjab
|772
|112
|20
|Rajasthan
|2770
|1121
|65
|Tamil Nadu
|2757
|1341
|29
|Telengana
|1063
|458
|28
|Tripura
|4
|2
|0
|Uttarakhand
|59
|39
|0
|Uttar Pradesh
|2487
|689
|43
|West Bengal
|922
|151
|33
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|39980*
|10633
|1301
