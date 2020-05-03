IAF jets, Navy choppers to shower flower petals to salute spirit of corona warriors | Key takeways

Image Source : IAF TWITTER As a gratitude to all Indian corona warriors, Indian Armed Forces will salute the spirit & determination of these warriors.

In a thank you gesture for all those who are serving for humanity amid worldwide crisis due to coronavirus, the Indian Air Force jets will shower petals on hospitals for treating coronavirus patients across the country. While the IAF jets will fly over hospitals across the country, the Navy's ships will also be illuminated to express solidarity support towards doctors, healthcare staff who are risking their lives to cater to humanity as more and more people contract the deadly virus.

Armed Forces aerial salute to honour corona warriors | Key takeaways

The helicopters will carry out petal shower on Police War Memorial at 9 am followed by Delhi hospitals involved in providing relief to patients of COVID-19 between 10-10.30 am.

In Delhi and the National Capital Region, the list of hospitals includes AIIMS, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, GTB Hospital, Loknayak Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Safdarjang Hospital, Sri Ganga Ram Hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Max Saket, Rohini Hospital, Apollo Indraprastha Hospital and Army Hospital Research and Referral.

A fly past over Delhi by a number of IAF aircraft will also be witnessed.

Fighter aircraft formations, comprising of the Sukhoi-30 MKI, MiG-29 and Jaguar will be flying over Rajpath, and will orbit over Delhi and will be visible to the residents of Delhi from their roof tops, IAF said.

In addition, C-130 transport aircraft will follow a similar route as the fighters covering the entire Delhi and NCR region.

The aircraft will be flying at an approximate height of 500 meters to 1000 meters keeping safety in mind especially in respect of bird activity.

IAF personnel will continue to contribute towards fight against Corona. As a gratitude to all the Corona Warriors in India, IAF along with sister services is planning to salute these brave warriors of India in its own unique way, Indian Air Force said in a statement ahead of today's solidairty support parade.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, alongside all the three service heads, announced on Friday the "gesture of special gratitude" will consist of the Air Force conducting flypasts across the length and breadth of the country.

Another "gesture of special gratitude" will be helicopters showering petals on hospitals and Army bands playing outside medical buildings in most districts, General Rawat said.

The first show of gratitude to health workers was when Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested people to clap for them from their balconies. Then came a show of solidarity with turning off lights and lighting candles. The latest gesture by the armed forces is the third massive display of gratitude to health workers.

