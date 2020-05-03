Amry Colonel, Major among five personnel martyred in J&K's Handwara; two terrorist killed

Image Source : Colonel, major among five security personnel killed in encounter with terrorists in North Kashmir

A Colonel, Major and two jawans of the Indian Army along with a sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police martyred in an encounter with militants in North Kashmir’s Handwara on Sunday. Two terrorists were also killed in the encounter at the Chanjmulla area of Handwara, which is part of north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Among those martyred is the Commanding Officer, Major of 21 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) unit.

Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Commanding Officer of 21 Rashtriya Rifles unit lost his life in an encounter.

Five security forces personnel had gone missing during an anti-militancy operation in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, even as two unidentified militants were killed in another encounter in Pulwama, officials said.

The Army officers were leading a team to rescue civilians who had been taken hostage by the terrorists, the officials said.

The Indian Army has launched a massive search operation in Chanjmulla area of Handwara in Kupwara district on Friday after a large group of terrorists were spotted. Internet services were also snapped in Handwara as part of the operation.

The troops surrounded a couple of houses in the area after intelligence reports of the terrorists hiding inside and conducted searches in the area.

