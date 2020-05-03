CRPF headquarter in Delhi sealed after staff tests coronavirus positive

Image Source : AP Breaking: CRPF headquarter in Delhi sealed after driver tests positive

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters in Delhi has been sealed after personnel staff of a senior personnel tested COVID-19 positive on Sunday. A personal secretary of a Special Director General (SDG) rank officer working in the headquarters has tested positive for the virus and hence the building has been sealed by the force, they said.

Officials working in the building will not be allowed inside the premises from Sunday, they said.

The force has informed the district surveillance officer for "initiating required protocols" as per medical guidelines, for time-bound proper sealing of the building located in the CGO complex on Lodhi Road.

They said a contact tracing exercise has begun of all the personnel who came in contact with the staffer at the headquarter building. The CRPF is the country's largest paramilitary force.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage