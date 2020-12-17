In his 8-page letter to farmers, Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar seeks to clear confusion over farm laws

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Highlighting the benefits of the new farm laws, Tomar also slammed the Opposition for spreading falsehood just to reap political benefits.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar wrote an open letter to farmers in a bid to clear confusion over the three farm laws as the faremrs protest entered 22nd day on Thursday. In his 'emotional' letter, Tomar highlighted that he too belongs to a family of farmers and it is his duty to clear the confusion being created by the opposition over the agragrian laws.

ALSO READ: Here's how Modi govt plans to remove skepticism over farm laws through this booklet

Moments after Tomar released his open letter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged farmers and common citizens to read the agriculture minister's note. "Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomarji has written a letter to farmer brothers and sisters and expressed his feelings, he has made an effort to engage in a humble dialogue. I request all 'annadaatas' (farmers), do read it. I also request all the people of the country to ensure that this letter reaches more and more people," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Highlighting the benefits of the new farm laws, Tomar also slammed the Opposition for spreading falsehood just to reap political benefits.

"As the Agriculture Minister of the country, it is his duty to clear the air over the three farm laws. As Agriculture Minister, it is my responsibility to break the conspiracy that is being spread in the name of the farm laws between the government and the farmer sitting on protest near Delhi's borders," he wrote.

ALSO READ: Farmers' protest: Supreme Court says farmers have right to protest, proposes panel to resolve impasse

"I belong to a farmer's family and since childhood, I have experienced the tough life of farmers. And I also know what it takes to grow or sell crops. It is very satisfactory that after implementation of the law, MSP procurement has set a new record this time," the agriculture minister added.

He also said that the MSP and APMC mandis will continue and the government is ready to give a written assurance in this regard.

Targeting the Congress, Tomar said, "Congress sat on recommendations made in the Swaminathan Committee report for eight years. And these days, they are working again to create tension."

"They have even questioned our Army and their supreme sacrifice in Leh-Ladakh," he added.

Latest India News