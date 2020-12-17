Here's how Modi govt plans to remove skepticism over farm laws through this booklet

Image Source : PTI Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws blocking major highways outside Delhi.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the newly passed farm laws. Since the last three weeks, the farmers have blocked several major border points near Delhi forcing the government to invite them for discussions. Despite several rounds of talks, the impasse over the three agriculture laws remains.

The farmers have been insisting that they won't end their agitation till the laws are taken back, on the other hand, the Centre has stressed on several occasions that the farmers would benefit immensely by these legislations.

With the discussions failing to yield any result, the Modi government has now decided to clear all doubts of farmers through a booklet. The 106-page booklet named 'Annadata Ke Hiton Ko Samarpit Modi Sirkar' in Hindia and 'Putting Farmers First' in English details how the new farm laws will benefit the agriculture sector and people associated with it.

"In the past six years, the Modi government has gone about reforming the agriculture domain step-by-step. At every step of the agricultural cycle, the needs of the farmers have been kept in mind," the booklet states.

The protesting farmers have been saying that the government wants to end the MSP system through the new laws, however, the booklet clears all doubts over the issue.

"Not only were MSPs hiked multiple times but procurement at MSP also increased many times more than earlier governments did. In 2013-14, the MSP for Tur dal was Rs 4,300/quintal whereas in 2020-21, the MSP for Tur dal has been substantially increased to Rs 6,000/quintal," it states.

"If the MSP declared for Tur dal is 55% higher, the procurement of pulses too has gone up almost exponentially. During 2009-14, the UPA

government procured only 1.52 LMT of pulses, whereas during 2014-19, the Modi government procured 112.28 LMT of pulses at MSP, a 74-fold rise!" it adds.

