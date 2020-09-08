Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dear Parrot Evening Lottery results out; Check list of winners inside

Image Source : PTI Nagaland State Lottery 2020: Dear Parrot Evening Lottery results out; Check list of winners inside

Nagaland State Lottery Result: The results for Nagaland Dear Parrot Evening Lottery results have been announced by the Nagaland state lottery department. The official Nagaland Dear Parrot Evening Lottery Results are available at nagalandlotteries.com. The Dear Parrot evening Tuesday weekly lottery result has been announced at 8 PM today.

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Winners, tickets, prizes

The first prize of Nagaland Dear Parrot Evening Lottery went to ticket number 68D 91247, winning a whopping Rs 1 crore. The second prize of Rs 9,000 was won by ticket numbers 04380, 07518, 14137, 15298, 17726, 37341, 38872, 64954, 89976, 91717. The third prize worth Rs 500 went to ticket numbers 0112, 0599, 1700, 3898, 4272, 4968, 6253, 8315, 9522, 9645.

Nagaland State Lottery Result | Here's how to check

1. Visit the official website-- nagalandlotteries.com

2. Click on 'Today's Result' option

3. Click on 8:00 PM lottery result

4. Click on Final result PDF

5. Verify your lottery number with the final list of winners

