Anti-CAA protesters in UP's Muzaffarnagar used kids for illegal activities, claim police

Image Source : PTI Anti-CAA protesters used kids for illegal activities, say Muzaffarnagar police

Nearly a month after 107 people were booked in Muzaffarnagar over CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh, the police have claimed the protesters used kids for illegal activities. The Uttar Pradesh government had made a tough stand on those found guilty of riots in the state over the amended Citizenship Act and notices were served to a number of people from across Uttar Pradesh. The notices also sought compensation for damage to public property during the protests.

With the claim related to the involvement of children in illegal activities, the Muzaffarnagar police have invoked a stringent provision of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Earlier, the police had invoked section 83 (2) of the JJ Act against nearly 33 people, who were named as accused in an FIR lodged on December 21. The FIR, which comprised of a total of 3000 names, was lodged at the Civil Line police station in Muzaffarnagar.

A person found guilty under this charge can end up in prison for seven years. So far, 33 of the 107 accused have been granted bail, 14 of them after being booked under the JJ Act.

In December last year, the Uttar Pradesh authorities had served various notices in Rampur, to initiate the process for recovery of damage to government property including police motorcycles, barrier, dandas.

According to media reports, identical notices were issued to 28 people across Rampur district, where the administration held them responsible for acts of violence and causing damage to government property.

The authorities had also sought an explanation as to why recoveries should not be made for damage worth Rs 14.86 lakh.

The Uttar Pradesh police have videos, photographs, CCTV footage of those involved in the anti-CAA protests. Police have seized placards, flags, pamphlets and papers, literature, newspaper cuttings and banners and posters of NRC/CAA protest from them, the SSP said.

The death toll due to protests over the amended Citizenship Act touched 16, in entire Uttar Pradesh. Altogether, since the violence began, 925 people have been arrested across the state, the police said.

