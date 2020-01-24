Jharkhand: Section 144 imposed in Lohardaga following stone pelting at pro-CAA rally

Image Source : PTI Section 144 imposed in Lohardaga town of Jharkhand following clashes over CAA

Section 144 was imposed in Lohardaga town of Jharkhand early on Friday after violence erupted over Citizenship Amendment Act in the state on Thursday. Section 144 prohibits the assembly of more than 4 people in an area and has been imposed to keep the situation under control. Thursday's incident was reported while a rally was being taken out by some Hindutva outfits, in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Stones were hurled at the rally as it reached the Amlatoli Chowk area. Several shops were burnt and some two-wheelers were set on fire following the attack, which further sparked tensions in the area.

Jharkhand: Violence erupted yesterday in Lohardaga town after a march, supporting #CitizenshipAmendmentAct and National Register of Citizens, was taken out by members of Vishva Hindu Parishad during which stone-pelting allegedly took place while it was passing through Amla Toli. pic.twitter.com/bOXXFV8dUt — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2020

Deputy Commissioner Akanksha Ranjan and Superintendent of Police Priyadarshi Alok are at the spot to control the situation. Police personnel have also been deployed in the area, official sources said.

While speaking to media, Lohardaga Deputy Commissioner Akanksha Ranjan confirmed that Section 144 has been imposed in Lohardaga after the incident and the police have launched an investigation in the matter. Ranjan, along with Superintendent of Police Priyadarshi Alok, are at the spot to control the situation.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), which was one of the outfits carrying out the rally, lashed out against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren after the incident. The VHP alleged that petrol bombs, stones were hurled at the pro-CAA supporters and "police were a mute spectator".

Jharkhand cabinet expansion postponed

The expansion of the Hemant Soren ministry slated for Friday, meanwhile, has been postponed after the chief minister requested Governor Droupadi Murmu in this regard saying he is "grief-stricken" at the killing of 7 villagers by "Pathalgarhi" movement supporters in West Singhbhumj district.

This was to be the first cabinet expansion of the Soren government which assumed power on December 29.

Soren, who had met the governor in the morning seeking to expand his ministry on Friday, again called on Murmu in the evening soon after returning from Burugulikera where seven people were killed allegedly for opposing the "Pathalgarhi" movement, and requested her to postpone the programme.

Video shows stone pelting, arson during VHP's pro-CAA rally in Jharkhand's Lohardaga​

Also Read | 7 villagers axed to death in Jharkhand for opposing Pathalgarhi in front of 100 onlookers​