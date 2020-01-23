Thursday, January 23, 2020
     
  4. Stone pelting, arson during VHP rally in Jharkhand's Lohardaga; 50 injured, curfew imposed

At least 50 people have been injured in violence during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally in Jharkhand's Lohardaga. According to the latest reports, several vehicles and houses were set on fire in the arson carried out by the miscreants.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Lohardaga Updated on: January 23, 2020 16:45 IST
Violence, arson during VHP rally in Jharkhand's Lohardaga

At least 50 people have been injured in violence during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally in Jharkhand's Lohardaga. According to the latest reports, several vehicles and houses were set on fire in the arson carried out by the miscreants.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) was taking out a rally in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Lohardaga on Thursday when some miscreants pelted stones, set ablaze property and vehicles. In a tweet, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) questioned the Hemant Soren-government and police over inaction.

In a video shared by VHP on Twitter, a security personnel can be heard saying that he and his colleagues suffered injuries during stone pelting. 

(More details to follow...)

