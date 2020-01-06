Monday, January 06, 2020
     
Massive fire at building in Mumbai's Nagpada; 5 injured

At least 4 fire engines, 3 jumbo trucks have reached the spot after a fire broke out in China building at RS Nimkar Marg of Kamathipura, Nagpada in Mumbai on Monday. Five people have been injured due to the blaze

India TV News Desk
Mumbai Updated on: January 06, 2020 12:05 IST

A fire broke out in China building at RS Nimkar Marg of Kamathipura, Nagpada in Mumbai on Monday, leaving 5 people injured. At least 4 fire engines, 3 jumbo trucks have reached the spot. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. As per the reports, the fire broke out at 9 am on Monday.

A 70-year-old man, identified as Mohan Ram is also among the wounded and his condition is said to be critical. He along with the other injured people have been taken to the hospital. 

Apart from fire engines and jumbo trucks, 1FT, 1 ADFO, 1 DFO, 2 108 ambulances are also on site. The fire department has marked the blaze as level 3. 

No loss of life is reported yet.

Further information is awaited. 

