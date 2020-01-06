Massive fire at building in Mumbai's Nagpada; 5 injured

A fire broke out in China building at RS Nimkar Marg of Kamathipura, Nagpada in Mumbai on Monday, leaving 5 people injured. At least 4 fire engines, 3 jumbo trucks have reached the spot. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. As per the reports, the fire broke out at 9 am on Monday.

A 70-year-old man, identified as Mohan Ram is also among the wounded and his condition is said to be critical. He along with the other injured people have been taken to the hospital.

Apart from fire engines and jumbo trucks, 1FT, 1 ADFO, 1 DFO, 2 108 ambulances are also on site. The fire department has marked the blaze as level 3.

No loss of life is reported yet.

Further information is awaited.

