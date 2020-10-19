Mumbai metro resumes with new COVID protocol: Check travel guidelines, timings

Image Source : PTI Mumbai metro train services to resume from today

Metro services in Mumbai will resume operations from today with standard operating procedures (SOPs). Although the Maharashtra government permitted the resumption of metro services from October 15, the administration didn't begin the services and took a few days extra to be Covid-ready.

The government has issued guidelines stating that the trains will ply from 8.30 am to 8.30 pm. Passengers with cards, e-tickets will be allowed to travel.

Besides, the use of masks and maintaining social distancing norms in trains are mandatory. The government has advised children and elderly people to avoid travel by metro.

Here are some other guidelines issued by the authorities:

Only 200 services of trains will run with services in either direction in up to 8 minutes as against 5 minutes and 400 services earlier.

As against 1,350 people per service earlier, now the train will carry only 360 people, news agency PTI reported.

Passengers are encouraged to use digital tickets, smart cards or QR code-based tickets.No plastic token will be issued.

Carry minimum luggage and avoid metallic items.

Leave the marked seats inside the train vacant.

Temperatures inside the coaches will be maintained between 25-27 degree Celsius.

Use of Aarogya Setu is advised.

