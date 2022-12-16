Mumbai: 5-month-old boy succumbs to measles, toll rises to nine; tally now 475

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE The five-month-old boy, who was not eligible for measles vaccination, died in Govandi on December 13 of 'acute respiratory failure due to bronchopneumonia with measles'.

Mumbai measles outbreak : A five-month-old boy from the eastern suburb of Govandi has died of measles, taking the number of confirmed deaths from the infection in Mumbai to nine, a civic official said on Friday. The detection of three new cases took the tally to 475, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added.

The city has also witnessed five deaths, though confirmation of it being caused by measles is yet to be received, he said. The five-month-old boy, who was not eligible for measles vaccination, died in Govandi on December 13 of 'acute respiratory failure due to bronchopneumonia with measles'.

However, a report on Friday confirmed measles as the cause of death, the BMC said in a release. The release said 37 children were admitted in hospitals during the day and 26 were discharged.

Out of 2,57,525 children in the 9-month to 5-year age group, a total of 48,093 children were given additional doses of the Measles-Rubella (MR) special dose at 72 health posts, it said.

Of the 5,293 children in the 6-9 months, age group in 21 health posts, where measles count in this segment was more than 10 per cent of lab-confirmed cases, zero dose of MR vaccine was administered to 1,331 children, the release informed.

Meanwhile, a health department report said Maharashtra's measles tally, as on December 15, stood at 1,050, while the death toll was 20. From December 15, a special drive will administer additional doses of MR vaccine to children in the 9-month to 5-years age group in a gap of 28 days, the health department said.

It said 6,894 first doses and 6,817 doses of measles and rubella vaccines have been administered to children in 1,844 additional vaccination sessions across the state.

ALSO READ | Mumbai: Seven new measles patients detected, one suspected death, total cases rise to 447

ALSO READ | Amid measles cases rise; know other important vaccines for children

Latest India News