Amid measles cases rise; know other important vaccines for children

The number of reported worldwide measles cases has increased by 79 percent in the first two months of 2022 compared to the same time last year. It’s a worrying sign of an increased risk for the spread of the highly contagious virus and other vaccine-preventable diseases. With 13 deaths over the last month and a sharp spike in cases, Mumbai and its surrounding areas are staring at a measles outbreak. Until Wednesday, the city had reported 233 confirmed cases, of which over 200 were reported in the last two months. Amid the rise in measles cases, know about other important vaccines for children.

Protect your baby by providing immunity early in life. Starting at 1 to 2 months of age, your baby receives the following vaccines to develop immunity from potentially harmful diseases:

Hepatitis B (2nd dose)

Diphtheria, tetanus, and whooping cough (pertussis) (DTaP)

Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib)

Polio (IPV)

Pneumococcal (PCV)

Rotavirus (RV)

At 4 months of age, your baby receives the following vaccines to develop immunity from potentially harmful diseases:

Diphtheria, tetanus, and whooping cough (pertussis) (DTaP)

Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib)

Polio (IPV)

Pneumococcal (PCV)

Rotavirus (RV)

Hepatitis B (HepB)

Stay on track with the recommended vaccine schedule. At 6 months of age, your baby should receive the following vaccines to develop immunity from potentially harmful diseases:

Diphtheria, tetanus, and whooping cough (pertussis) (DTaP)

Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib)

Polio (IPV)

Pneumococcal (PCV)

Rotavirus (RV)

Influenza (flu)

By following the recommended schedule and fully immunizing your child by 2 years of age, your child should be protected against 14 vaccine-preventable diseases. Between 12 and 23 months of age, your child should receive the following vaccines to continue developing immunity from potentially harmful diseases:

Chickenpox (Varicella)

Diphtheria, tetanus, and whooping cough (pertussis) (DTaP)

Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib)

Measles, mumps, rubella (MMR)

Polio (IPV) (between 6 through 18 months)

Pneumococcal (PCV)

Hepatitis A (HepA)

Hepatitis B (HepB)

Additionally, children should receive a flu vaccination every flu season.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

