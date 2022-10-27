Mumbai local on Ambarnath-Karjat section delayed due to technical problems

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Technical problem delays local train services in Mumbai suburbs

Highlights There was a technical problem in the S-3 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Karjat local

The Central Railway ferries nearly 40 lakh commuters everyday

It operates more than 1,800 suburban services on its various routes

Local train services, considered the lifeline of Mumbai and its suburbs, were delayed on Thursday morning due to a technical issue, the Central Railway (CR) said.

The problem was later rectified, it said.

There was a technical problem in the S-3 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Karjat local between Ambarnath and Badlapur (in Thane district) on the downline, the CR said in a tweet.

The local train services on the Ambarnath-Karjat section were delayed, it said.

"Technical problem in S3 local attended by staff and train re-started at 7.50 am," the CR said in another tweet.

The Central Railway ferries nearly 40 lakh commuters every day.

It operates more than 1,800 suburban services on its various routes, including the Main Line (CSMT to Kasara/Khopoli), Harbour Line (CSMT to Goregoan/Panvel), Trans-Harbour Line (Vashi-Thane/Panvel) and Bamandongri-Belapur/Seawood line.

Nearly two weeks ago, the Railway Police have registered an offence against an 18-year-old student for allegedly manhandling a ticket checker onboard a suburban local train in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

Based on a complaint, the Vasai Road railway police registered a case under section 353 (assault or criminal force to any person being a public servant in the execution of his duty) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, an official said.

The accused allegedly refused to furnish his ticket and instead abused and manhandled the ticket checker and his associate, he said.

The accused tore the railway staffer's uniform and kicked his associate, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | Mumbai: Security stepped up at Andheri, Juhu after police receives bomb threat call

Latest India News