Mumbai: Security stepped up at Andheri, Juhu after police receives bomb threat call

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Bomb threat calls received by Mumbai police

Highlights The call was received by cops on the helpline number 112

Efforts to nab the unidentified caller were underway

The police have stepped up security across the city and at targetted places

Mumbai police on Wednesday received an anonymous call informing that bombs have been placed at several locations across the city. According to officials, the call was received by cops on the helpline number 112.

Police said the caller claimed that three bombs have been planted in the city at Infinity Mall Andheri, PVR Mall Juhu and at Sahara Hotel Airport.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police have stepped up security across the city and at targetted places as the efforts to nab the unidentified caller were underway.

Nearly a month ago, a 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly making a hoax call about a bomb in the bustling Zaveri Bazaar area of Mumbai.

The accused Dinesh Sutar, a resident of Kalbadevi Road in south Mumbai, had allegedly called the Mumbai police's control room about a bomb planted at Jamkhed in Ahmednagar district.

Sutar later called the control room again about a bomb placed at 'Khau Gully', an eat street, in Zaveri Bazaar area, following which the police swung into action and the bomb disposal squad also reached the scene.

The eateries in the lane were vacated within minutes and people were asked to stay away from the area.

The police also informed the crime branch team and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) about the calls made to the control room on their emergency helpline 112.

The crime branch team tracked down the accused at Bhuleshwar after tracing the mobile phone number used to make the calls.

Earlier in August this year, Mumbai's Lalit Hotel received a bomb threat call.

Police said the caller informed the hotel staff of bombs being placed at four locations inside the hotel.

The caller further demanded Rs 5 crore as a ransom amount to diffuse the planted bombs.

Later, the police confirmed the call was a 'bomb hoax call'.

(With inputs from agencies)

Also Read | Gurugram: The Leela Ambience Hotel evacuated after bomb threat call

Latest India News