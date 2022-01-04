Mumbai records 10,860 fresh Covid cases, 34% higher than Monday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Passengers wearing face masks as a precaution against coronavirus arrive at Dadar railway station in Mumbai, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.

Highlights Today, Mumbai recorded 10,860 fresh Covid cases.

Out of these, majority were asymptomatic, while 2 others succumbed to the infection.

Earlier today, the Mumbai Mayor said that a lockdown can be imposed of daily cases cross 20,000.

Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 10,860 fresh Covid-19 cases, amid risks of the new Omicron variant looming large on Maharashtra. Fresh cases recorded today are 34% higher than those recorded yesterday (Monday). Out of the fresh cases, 9,665 were asymptomatic. The recovery rate stands at 92% in Mumbai, as per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. 2 people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours.

Earlier today, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday said if the daily COVID-19 cases here cross the 20,000-mark, a lockdown will be imposed in the city as per the Union government's rules. Talking to reporters at her office in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters, Pednekar suggested that citizens wear triple-layer masks while travelling in public buses and local trains.

She also appealed to them to get vaccinated at the earliest and follow all COVID-19-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

In another important city Pune, 1,104 COVID19 cases have been reported today, taking the positivity rate to 18%, said Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Physical classes standards 1 to 8 have been closed till January 30 in Pune district including limits of municipal corporation Pune city and Pimpri Chinchwad. The school classes will continue in online mode.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray might address the citizens in a couple of days.

Notably, the cruise ship, where 66 of over 2,000 people on board tested positive for coronavirus, was sent back to Mumbai from Goa late Monday night with all the passengers.

