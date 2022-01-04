Tuesday, January 04, 2022
     
  4. Spike in Covid cases: Bengal to allow flights from Mumbai, Delhi thrice a week

Spike in Covid cases: Bengal to allow flights from Mumbai, Delhi thrice a week

The decision has been taken in view of a significant spike in Covid cases in Mumbai and Delhi. 

Poorva Joshi Edited by: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424
Kolkata Published on: January 04, 2022 19:20 IST
west bengal covid 19 omicron mumbai delhi
Image Source : PTI

Spike in Covid cases: Bengal to allow flights from Mumbai, Delhi thrice a week

West Bengal Additional Chief Secretary BP Gopalika on Tuesday informed the Civil aviation ministry that flights from Mumbai and Delhi will only be allowed thrice weekly, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from January 5. The decision has been taken in view of a significant spike in Covid cases in Mumbai and Delhi. 

"The situation will be reviewed depending on COVID cases in the state", Gopalika further added. The decision is a modified version of an order released on Sunday, that said that flights from Mumbai and New Delhi will ply only twice a week on Monday and Friday, in West Bengal.

Also Read: Schools, colleges closed, offices to run with 50% staff in Bengal as Covid cases spike | Details

