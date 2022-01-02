Sunday, January 02, 2022
     
All schools, colleges closed, other curbs in Bengal as Covid cases spike | Details

All government and private offices will operate at 50% capacity, whereas all administrative meetings will be conducted via the virtual mode in West Bengal.

Poorva Joshi Edited by: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424
Kolkata Published on: January 02, 2022 15:32 IST
west bengal covid restrictions
Image Source : PTI

Kolkata: Traffic police personnel during an awareness campaign on COVID-19, as the New Year approaches amid concern over rising Omicron cases, in Kolkata, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

The West Bengal government on Sunday announced fresh Covid-19 curbs in light of the rising Omicron cases, as well as cases of the Covid-19 infection in the state. All schools, colleges, universities, spas, salons, beauty parlors, zoos, and entertainment parks will be closed in the state from tomorrow, said West Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi.

All government and private offices will operate at 50% capacity, whereas all administrative meetings will be conducted via the virtual mode, he further added.

Further details awaited.

 

